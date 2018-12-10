Try 1 month for 99¢
Carol Ann Soderlund

Soderlund

FARMINGTON -- Carol Ann Soderlund of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at the age of 77. Carol was born September 16, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Walter Miller and Alice (Miller) Grieshaber.

Carol spoke often of her bible-based hope for the future. Knowing that she will be reunited with her loved ones who were lost in death, when they are resurrected to a Paradise Earth, was an expectation that gave her joy and comfort (Acts 24:15, Psalm 37:29). She awaited that sure hope for the future along with her surviving loved ones: her devoted husband of 59 years, John Edwin Soderlund, and many beloved family members.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A memorial service for Carol will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1818 Hwy D, Farmington,

Celebrate
the life of: Carol Ann Soderlund
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments