BISMARCK -- Carol Delores Reagan age 62 passed away at her sister Joyce’s house with family at her side Thursday October 17, 2019. Carol was a much loved mother of Jamie Armon (Glen), Corey Bess (Hannah), and Billie Branson (Rick). Cherished grandmother of Samantha Kress, Courtney Armon, Meranda Cureton, Geno Kress, James Bess, Holly Armon, Brooke Cureton, Taylor Bess and youngest grandson arriving soon Jaxx Branson. Carol was also expecting her first great-grandchild early spring. Carol had a special place in her heart for her former step-daughter Kim Knighton and Kim’s daughter Kaylee.
She was a loving daughter of Charlie Edgar and Lula Mae Reagan. Dear sister of Joyce McAdams, Jearl Reagan, Janet Nelson, Jane Cobaugh, Nancy Neel, Charlie Reagan, and the late Dorothy Rose. Remembered by her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, etc.
Visitation will be held at Bismarck Assembly of God, 702 Veterans Drive in Bismarck, Missouri, Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A private visitation for family will begin at 2 p.m. Public viewing will begin at 3 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5 p.m. Reverend Mike Barton will be officiating. There will be a dinner proceeding the service for those who would like to attend.
