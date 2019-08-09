{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Jean House Coleman

Coleman

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” Psalm 34:18

EUREKA, Nev. -- Carol Jean House Coleman went to be with The Lord August 5, 2019. Carol was born August 13, 1956. She loved God, life, and taking care of others. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, and collecting angels. More than anything she loved her family.

Carol was raised in Bonne Terre, Missouri, with five brothers and four sisters. She loved her children, Heather Woodard, and Robert Rodgers; and grandchildren, Robert Rodgers JR, Makenzie Duff, and Grace Woodard.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim House; mother, Margie Caroline Turner; sisters, Angie Smith and Kathy Bundy; and brother, Roy O’Dell Wells.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jeff Coleman; daughter, Heather Woodard (David); son, Robert Rodgers; grandchildren, Robert Rodgers JR, Makenzie Duff (Taylor), and Grace Woodard; brothers, Bob House (Susie), Jim “Jay” House (Sherrill), Larry House, and Devin Turner; sisters, Elaine Swafford (Steve) and Julie Matson (Roy); best friend, Harry Pettus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

