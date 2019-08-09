“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” Psalm 34:18
EUREKA, Nev. -- Carol Jean House Coleman went to be with The Lord August 5, 2019. Carol was born August 13, 1956. She loved God, life, and taking care of others. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, and collecting angels. More than anything she loved her family.
Carol was raised in Bonne Terre, Missouri, with five brothers and four sisters. She loved her children, Heather Woodard, and Robert Rodgers; and grandchildren, Robert Rodgers JR, Makenzie Duff, and Grace Woodard.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim House; mother, Margie Caroline Turner; sisters, Angie Smith and Kathy Bundy; and brother, Roy O’Dell Wells.
Carol is survived by her husband, Jeff Coleman; daughter, Heather Woodard (David); son, Robert Rodgers; grandchildren, Robert Rodgers JR, Makenzie Duff (Taylor), and Grace Woodard; brothers, Bob House (Susie), Jim “Jay” House (Sherrill), Larry House, and Devin Turner; sisters, Elaine Swafford (Steve) and Julie Matson (Roy); best friend, Harry Pettus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.