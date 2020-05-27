Carol McClard

Carol Sue Townsend McClard
CAPE GIRARDEAU – Carol Sue Townsend McClard passed away at 9:38 p.m. May 25, 2020, after a brief and unexpected illness. She was 82 years old, living a long and fully active life.
Carol was born September 21, 1937, to Anna Agnes Rolfes Townsend and Ralph Leslie Townsend, Jr.
On June 18, 1955, Carol married Donald Marion McClard in Atchison Kansas. A loving mother and homemaker, Carol was a selfless and giving person, centering her life around providing for her extended family. For many years leading up to her passing, she enjoyed planting flowers, photography, her backyard birds and decorating her home with various knickknacks and family photos.
She enjoyed her time working as a lunch lady in the Jackson Missouri High School.
Carol loved her Lord and Savior, and was a faithful member of Crossroads Fellowship Church in Jackson, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Phillip Stacy Townsend; one infant son, David McClard; and one grandson, Jonathan Daniel McClard.
Carol is survived by four children, Peggy Boyd and her husband Anthony, Tim McClard and his wife Judy, Dan McClard and his wife Tracy, and Stephen McClard and his wife Kris; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Ford & Sons Sprigg Street Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. A celebration of her life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the New Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com. Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
