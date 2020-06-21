Carol Slane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carol Sue (Hull) Slane

BARNHART– Carol Sue (Hull) Slane, of Barnhart, formerly of Farmington, passed away on June 20, 2020, at her residence at the age of 74. She was born in Farmington on September 23, 1945, to the late Vernon Hull and Olive Hull Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Dennis Michael Hull.

Carol was the Vice President of Slane International. She enjoyed creating arrangements from artificial flowers. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carol is survived by her husband of 42 years, Stephen Slane of Barnhart and her brothers, Vernon Hull Jr. of St Louis and Dennis (Latisha) Hull of St Louis along with many friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Zolman Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimers Association, in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel View the obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

