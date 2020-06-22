Carol Slane
BARNHART – Carol (Hull) Slane passed away on June 20 at the age of 74. Instate Wed from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

