BONNE TERRE – Carol Sue Hoffman, of Park Hills, Missouri, was born August 11, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Hermann and Veronica (nee Jarzabek) Otto. She entered into rest January 24, 2020, at the age of 70 years, 5 months and 13 days.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Zachary Barker.
Carol is survived by her two children, Lauri (Randy) Pickett of Cadet, Missouri, and Philip (Crystal) Hoffman of Farmington, Missouri; four grandchildren, Rachael (Jimmy) Nicholson, Shawn (Jamie) Barker, Starr (Zach) Barnes, and Ramsey (Cat) Hoffman; four great grandchildren, Kallie Barker, Brody Nicholson, Jase Nicholson, and Lochlan Barnes; four siblings, Vivian (Ray) Bernsen, Mary (the late Larry) Berkbigler, Catherine (the late Don) Marshall, and Phylis (Larry) Guptil; along with many other family and friends.
Carol was an avid quilter and enjoyed gardening. Her favorite joy in life was her family. Carol had a particular affinity for cats. She would take the time to befriend and care for any cat she met. She retired from a 30 plus year career in nursing. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo-Tech Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri, 63628. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, Missouri. Entombment to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
