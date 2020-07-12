Carol Thompson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Kathleen Chatman Thompson of Arnold, Missouri passed away at Saint Anthony's Hospital (Mercy South) June 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of Lee T Chatman and Wanda L Chatman was born in 1957 in Farmington, Missouri.

Carol was a graduate of Farmington High School and furthered her education at the University of Missouri in St. Louis in the fields of Accounting and Business Administration.

Carol married Mark Thompson on May 21, 1983 at Knob Lick, Missouri.

Carol was preceded in death by; her husband in 2017, and her father in 2017, her grandparents; Lonis Carl and Golda Opaline Chatman, Elmer and Zoah Jarnigin.

Carol was employed at Southwest Binding and Laminating, where for over 30 years she created a second family.

Carol is survived by, her mother Wanda L. Chatman., her brother David L. Chatman, her niece Lesley Chatman., and nephew Thomas F.D. Chatman., her great grand-nephews, Wyatt Chatman and Levi Brawley. Also by: Special Aunt and Uncle Betty and Jerry Chatman of Puxico, Uncle Lon Chatman, and Special niece and cousins, friends, and loved ones.

Carol Kathleen Chatman Thompson's memorial is set for Sunday, July 26th, from 12-3 at Andre's Banquet Center (West).

