FARMINGTON -- Carol Ann Will, 66, of Farmington passed away November 18, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born November 17, 1952, in St. Louis. Carol was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. She enjoyed her church activities, spending time with her grandchildren, quilting and serving others.
She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Jean (Owens) Nunally; parents, Gervase F. Basler and Venita (Ramsey) Basler; loving husband, Donald Gene Will.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Denise Lynn Will; son, Michael Joe Will; three grandchildren, Kayla Marie Vandiver, Bryce Allen Montgomery, Ella Lynn Will; two brothers, William Basler, Robert Basler and wife Judy; three sisters, Janet Jarrell and husband Ted, Jackie Brown and husband Jay, Jo Taylor and husband Ron; life long and dear friend, Bev Dugal.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 20, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Farmington until the time of service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
