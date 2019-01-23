CHESTER, Ill. – Carole Sue Cook, 78, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, formerly of Chester, Illinois, and Farmington, Missouri, passed away at 5:26 p.m., Monday, January 21, 2019, at Centennial House of Apple Valley in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
She was born to the late Howard and Ruby (nee Phillips) Roberson on July 4, 1940, in Sesser, Illinois.
Carole married Dean Cook on June 18, 1960, in Chester, Illinois; he preceded her in death on July 4, 2010.
She was a teacher for Farmington R-7 for 30 years. Carole was the president of Farmington R-7 PTA and had also been named MSTA teacher of the year.
Carole is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Dennis) Baker of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, son, Rob Cook of O’Fallon, Missouri; four grandchildren, Ryan Baker, Rhiannon Tofaha, Tricia Cook, and Ashley Cook; and four great-grandchildren, AJ, Brody, Kenzie, and Nash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Dean Cook
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019, at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Chester, Illinois with Father Larry Lemay officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ecumen Hospice. To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.
