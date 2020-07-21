Carolyn Hall
0 entries

Carolyn Hall

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Sue Hall

LEADWOOD – Carolyn Hall, 79, of Leadwood, passed away July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News