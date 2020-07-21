Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LEADWOOD – Carolyn Hall, 79, of Leadwood, passed away July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.