× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Sue Hampton

IRONDALE – Carolyn Sue Hampton, of Irondale, passed away on July 26, 2020, at her residence at the age of 63. She was born October 10, 1956, in East St Louis, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Mar Cauley, her husband, Chester Harold Hampton and three brothers, Arthur Roy Wood, Michael Anthony Wampler, and Earl Lee Wampler.

Carolyn will be remembered for her somewhat eccentric style, her love of jewelry and her beautiful flowers. She was happiest when spending time relaxing on the Black River.

Survivors include her sons, Larry Thomas “Tommy” Hampton, Curtis Lee Hampton, and step-son, Shane Matthew Hampton; her daughter, Holly Annette Hampton; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Carolyn's family will have a celebration of life honoring Carolyn's life at a future date. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.