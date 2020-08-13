You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolyn Hampton
0 entries

Carolyn Hampton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Sue Hampton

IRONDALE – Carolyn Sue Hampton, of Irondale, passed away on July 26, 2020, at her residence at the age of 63. She was born October 10, 1956, in East St Louis, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Cauley and her husband, Chester Harold Hampton.

Carolyn will be remembered for her somewhat eccentric style, her love of jewelry and her beautiful flowers. She was happiest when spending time relaxing on the Black River. She always said she spent the majority of her life with her true soul mate, Chester. She is finally made whole and at peace being reunited together once again for all eternity. Carolyn was employed at Prima Glass, formerly Flat River Glass, for many years. She has touched so many hearts with her kindness, her non-judgmental openess and her generosity in lending an ear no matter who you were or what your situation was. She may be gone from view but she will always be with us. There will come a day when she will be reunited with all of her loved ones in Heaven. Until them her family prays she watches over them.

Survivors include her sons, Larry Thomas “Tommy” Hampton, Curtis Lee Hampton and step-son, Shane Matthew Hampton; her daughter, Holly Annette Hampton; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; three brothers, Arthur Roy Wood, Michael Anthony Wampler and Earl Lee Wampler; aunts uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Carolyn's family will have a celebration of life honoring Carolyn's life at a future date. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News