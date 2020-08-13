Carolyn Hampton

Carolyn will be remembered for her somewhat eccentric style, her love of jewelry and her beautiful flowers. She was happiest when spending time relaxing on the Black River. She always said she spent the majority of her life with her true soul mate, Chester. She is finally made whole and at peace being reunited together once again for all eternity. Carolyn was employed at Prima Glass, formerly Flat River Glass, for many years. She has touched so many hearts with her kindness, her non-judgmental openess and her generosity in lending an ear no matter who you were or what your situation was. She may be gone from view but she will always be with us. There will come a day when she will be reunited with all of her loved ones in Heaven. Until them her family prays she watches over them.