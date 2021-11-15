FARMINGTON – Carolyn Kay Smith of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 78. She was born on October 1, 1943, in Poplar Bluff to the late Liman and Virgie (Stock) Winder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty (the late Bennie) Hodge, her twin brother, Richard (the late Margie) Winder, her sister-in-law, Francys Winder, and her son-in-law, Jim Barnes.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 51 years, William “Doyle” Smith, her children, Lori Barnes of Farmington and Todd (wife, Michelle) Smith of Farmington, her grandchildren, Mattie Barnes, Bennett Smith, Ryan Barnes, Ella Smith, and Hudson Smith, her brother, Charles Winder of Westside, IA, along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and special dog, Millie.
Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church of Farmington and was active with the Foot Hills Car Club. She was employed as a freelance court reporter. She enjoyed cross stitch, flowers, antiquing, and Christmas, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandbabies who she adored. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Rocky Goode. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St Louis, MO 63108. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
