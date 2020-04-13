Carolyn Kite
DESLOGE – Carolyn Kite, 82, of Leadwood, passed away April 13, 2020, at Community Manor in Farmington. She was born January 4, 1938, in Leadwood, to the late Howard and Lottie (Poucher) Hulsey. Carolyn was a member of the Leadwood First Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gordon Crissie Kite.

Carolyn is survived by three children, Terry Wayne Kite and wife JoAnn, Lisa Gay Kite, and Thomas Michael Kite and wife Angela; one granddaughter, Kaela Kite; five sisters, Betty (Beauford) Breakfield, Brenda (Claude) Berry, Norma Hulsey, Vickie (Bill) Horton, and Annette (Mike) Pinson; two brothers in-law, Vernon and Gary (Donna) Kite.

A private graveside service will be held at Leadwood Cemetery under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Reverend Ed Watson will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Kite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

