BONNE TERRE -- Cathie Davis, 65, of Park Hills, passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital. She was born in St. Louis on May 21, 1953, to the late Joseph and Darlene (Judd) Dobas Sr.

Cathie loved spending time with her family and was very passionate about her children, grandchildren, and husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Bradley Sanders (Davis).

Cathie is survived by her husband, Michael Roy Davis; children, Joanna (Gary) Robbins, Christy Davis, Tammie (James) Fortner, Dawn Davis, and baby brother Bruce Davis; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Katelynn Robbins, Johnna, Skyler, Michael, Hollie, Hannah, and Owen Davis, Sara, Emalee, James Jr., and Jennifer Fortner, and Courtney, Alexandria, Lance, and Ryan Kraemer; greatgrandchildren, Jaynee and Andrew Davis; siblings, Patricia (Bill Wagner) Stanberry, and Joe (Suzy) Dobas Jr., nephews, Brent and Bryan Dobas, and Cody and Darian Wagner; and other special family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, and service will begin at 10 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Travis Harrison officiating. Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Childhood Cancer Fund. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Catherine 'Cathie' Ann Davis
