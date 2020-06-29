BISMARCK – Catherine E. Eaton, 51, born in St. Louis, Missouri, May 08, 1969. Cathy departed from this life June 26, 2020 at 3:12 A.M.
Cathy was a high school graduate from Bismarck High School, and graduate from Mineral Area College and Jefferson College with a Paramedic License. During her life of dedicated to helping others, she had been a Farmington Firefighter and Paramedic with the St. Francois County Ambulance Dist.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Bryan Eaton; grandmother, Catherine Doba; father, Larry Doba; mother and father-in-law, Freeman and Roseann Eaton; siblings, Terry Widener, Paul (Judy) Ash, Skyla Schmidt, Lana (Mike) Kruse, Keith (Desiree) Doba, and Christy Doba; close family friend Jennifer Wisdom; sister in-law, Dawn and Rob Ogle; nieces and nephews, Steven, Shaun, David, Drake, Nick, Trish, Eric (Kayla) Grant, Kayla (Tim) Kimberly, Michael, and Emily; great-nieces and nephews, Derek, Allyson, Kyla, Chloe, Jasmine, Gabriel, Brendan, Hudson, Sienna, Keegan, Colton, Miles, Griffin, and Owen; and her faithful friend, Sam the Cat.
Cathy was preceded in death by her grandfather, Alfred Doba; and her mother, Pat Doba.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck, Missouri, with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.
