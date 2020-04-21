Catherine Hudson
Catherine (Cathy) Hudson

TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA - Catherine (Cathy) Hudson, passed away April 20, 2020, at her home in Titusville FL. She married James (Jimmy) Hudson April 27, 1985, in St. Anne IL.

She is survived by: Husband Jimmy; one son Aaron; two daughters Heather and Megan; four grandchildren with one on way, all of FL.; her mother; three brothers; and one sister of FL.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Jim and Judy Hudson of St. Anne; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Cindy and Kurt Van Vleck of St. Anne; brothers-in-law and sister-in laws Randy and Leslie Hudson of Bradley, Dan and Heather Hudson of Brownsburg IN and Brother-in-law Tim Hudson of FL.

She was preceded in death by one son Cody Hudson on July 4, 2008.

Funeral arrangements are pending in Florida.

