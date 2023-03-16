Catherine Moore

PARK HILLS – Catherine (Barks) Moore of Park Hills, Missouri, was born March 5, 1934, in Elvins, Missouri, to the late Everett and Gertrude (Meecy) Barks. Catherine passed away in Park Hills Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the age of 89 years and 9 days.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Moore; daughters, Linda Hovis, and Brenda Naucke; brothers, Kenneth Barks, Taylor F. Barks, and Earl Lee Barks; sisters, Helen Ervin, and Wilma Powell. Catherine enjoyed Cardinals Baseball and spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her sons, Ed (Diana) Moore, Mike Moore (Sheila Hahs), Terry Moore, and William “Bill” Moore Jr.; brother, Stanley “Sonny” (Carol) Barks; granddaughter, Melissa Naucke Holmes, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, many friends, and family members also survive.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills with Pastor David Duncan officiating. Interment will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Layne Cemetery in Park Hills, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri.