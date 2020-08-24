 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cathryn Wilburn
0 entries

Cathryn Wilburn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cathryn M. Wilburn

PARK HILLS – Cathryn M. (Hardie) Wilburn, 72 of Park Hills was born in St. Louis, Missouri September 19, 1947, to the late James and Alda Hardie. She departed this life August 22, 2020.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded by four husbands; sister, Henrietta; brother, Corky; grandchildren, Cindy Howell, and Jessica Barron; great-grandchildren, Scotty Howell II, and Kylie Sharp.

Cathryn is survived by her children, Jackie (Otis) Howell, Roger Wilburn, Vada (Darryl) Sharp, James Goforth, Connie (Jim) Jardine, Judy (Troy) Moore, Bobbie Jo (Butch) Goforth, Robert (Sherri) Goforth Jr., and Kenny (Amey) Singer; brother, Howard (Ruthie) Hardie; sister, JoAnn (Steve) Hardie; 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Interment in the Adams Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Cathryn Wilburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News