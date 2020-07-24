Cathy Redmond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cathy Yvonne Redmond

FARMINGTON – Cathy Yvonne Redmond of Farmington passed away on July 23, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 69. Cathy was born on January 14, 1951, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Shirley Mae (Reeves) Hutchings and the late Aubrey Clifford Hutchings.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Charles Redmond, her children, Kelly (Rodney) Lynn Young of Farmington, Kadie (Michael) Elaine Crites of Farmington, and Michael “Little Mick” (Stacey) Stephen Redmond of Park Hills, her grandchildren, Briana Barks, Matthew Barks, Colten Young, Austin Young, Kaysie (Redmond) Spanhook, Hayley (Christopher) Brotherton, and Madison Crites, her great grandchildren, Aubrielle Ivester and Rueger Ivester, her siblings, Chris Hutchings of Farmington and Larry (Joanie) Hutchings of Farmington, her aunt, Dorothy Reeves of Farmington, along with nieces, nephews and friends.

Cathy was a dedicated lifetime nurse. She worked for Mineral Area Hospital for many years and most recently at Parkland Health Center Home Health. She was a passionate caretaker who loved helping others. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, cooking, flea markets and antiques but most of all, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

