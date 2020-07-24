Cathy Redmond

Cathy Yvonne Redmond
FARMINGTON – Cathy Yvonne Redmond of Farmington passed away on July 23, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 69. Cathy was born on January 14, 1951, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Shirley Mae (Reeves) Hutchings and the late Aubrey Clifford Hutchings.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Charles Redmond, her children, Kelly (Rodney) Lynn Young of Farmington, Kadie (Michael) Elaine Crites of Farmington, and Michael “Little Mick” (Stacey) Stephen Redmond of Park Hills, her grandchildren, Briana Barks, Matthew Barks, Colten Young, Austin Young, Kaysie (Redmond) Spanhook, Hayley (Christopher) Brotherton, and Madison Crites, her great grandchildren, Aubrielle Ivester and Rueger Ivester, her siblings, Chris Hutchings of Farmington and Larry (Joanie) Hutchings of Farmington, her aunt, Dorothy Reeves of Farmington, along with nieces, nephews and friends.
Cathy was a dedicated lifetime nurse. She worked for Mineral Area Hospital for many years and most recently at Parkland Health Center Home Health. She was a passionate caretaker who loved helping others. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, cooking, flea markets and antiques but most of all, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.