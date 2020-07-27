Cathy Redmond
FARMINGTON – Cathy Redmond, age 69, passed away on July 23. Instate Tuesday 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 A.M. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Redmond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

