FARMINGTON -- Cecil Hulsey, formerly of Farmington, passed away on July 15 at the age of 94. Memorial visitation on Friday, July 26 from 4:30-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation resumes Saturday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

