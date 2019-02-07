Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR HILL -- Ceola Mae Bock (nee Barnhart) of Fenton, Missouri, was born June 29, 1925, in Meta, Missouri, to Loman and Nellie (nee Lee) Barnhart. She entered into rest Monday, February 4, 2019, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, at the age of 93 years, 7 months and 6 days.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willard Bock; one grandson, Steve Spriggs; and eight siblings, Wilfred Barnhart, Wilson Barnhart, Luther Barnhart, Billy Paul Barnhart, Mary Wiles, Wilburn Barnhart, Willard Barnhart, and Wade Barnhart.

Ceola is survived by two children, Elsie Jane Bock, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Sue (Jim) Spriggs, of High Ridge, Missouri; two grandchildren, Jim (Cam) Spriggs, of Webster Groves, Missouri, and Christine (“Russ”) Russell, of Eureka, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Emily, Carly, Rylie, Jeremy, Adrienne, and Ashley; one great-great grandson, Colson; two brothers, Lewis Barnhart, of Meta, Missouri, and Roscoe Barnhart, of St. Charles, Missouri. Many other relatives and friends also survive.

Ceola was a devoted wife and mother and a faithful member of Fenton Church of the Nazarene which she and her husband Willard help start in 1967 with Reverend Paul Ambro. She enjoyed gospel music and spending time with her family. Ceola is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary followed by Entombment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions to New Path Church, 9370 Carol Drive, Bonne Terre, MO 63628 or Fenton Church of the Nazarene, 365 Saline Road, Fenton, MO 63026. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.

Celebrate
the life of: Ceola Bock
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments