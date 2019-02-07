CEDAR HILL -- Ceola Mae Bock (nee Barnhart) of Fenton, Missouri, was born June 29, 1925, in Meta, Missouri, to Loman and Nellie (nee Lee) Barnhart. She entered into rest Monday, February 4, 2019, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, at the age of 93 years, 7 months and 6 days.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willard Bock; one grandson, Steve Spriggs; and eight siblings, Wilfred Barnhart, Wilson Barnhart, Luther Barnhart, Billy Paul Barnhart, Mary Wiles, Wilburn Barnhart, Willard Barnhart, and Wade Barnhart.
Ceola is survived by two children, Elsie Jane Bock, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Sue (Jim) Spriggs, of High Ridge, Missouri; two grandchildren, Jim (Cam) Spriggs, of Webster Groves, Missouri, and Christine (“Russ”) Russell, of Eureka, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Emily, Carly, Rylie, Jeremy, Adrienne, and Ashley; one great-great grandson, Colson; two brothers, Lewis Barnhart, of Meta, Missouri, and Roscoe Barnhart, of St. Charles, Missouri. Many other relatives and friends also survive.
Ceola was a devoted wife and mother and a faithful member of Fenton Church of the Nazarene which she and her husband Willard help start in 1967 with Reverend Paul Ambro. She enjoyed gospel music and spending time with her family. Ceola is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary followed by Entombment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions to New Path Church, 9370 Carol Drive, Bonne Terre, MO 63628 or Fenton Church of the Nazarene, 365 Saline Road, Fenton, MO 63026. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.