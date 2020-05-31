Charles Belken
Charles Belken

LIBERTYVILLE, Mo. – Charles Ray Belken was born March 25, 1938, at Libertyville, Missouri, the son of John and Anna Belken. He passed away May 28, 2020, at the age of 82 years.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol Joyce Belken who he married March 20, 1965, at Twin Oaks Freewill Baptist Church; one sister, Phyllis Hunt; and one brother, Robert Belken.

Charles is survived by three sons, Michael (Cynthia) Belken, Timothy (Mary) Belken, and Mark (Mary) Belken; one sister, Clara Sue (Will) Miller; twelve grandchildren, Jonathon Belken, Daniel Belken, Kristopher (Sarah) Belken, Nathaniel Belken, Robert Belken, Marcus (Hannah) Belken, Megann Belken, Garrett Belken, Lucas Belken, Dalton Belken, John Paul Belken, and Patrick Belken; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac Belken, and Abner Belken.

Charles was a member of the Mine LaMotte Freewill Baptist Church, and enjoyed farming, fishing, was and exceptional athlete, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

