IRONTON -- Charles Blaine Sr., 76, of Ironton was born April 19, 1942, to the late Grandville and Mable Blaine. Charles passed away in his home January 30, 2019.

Charles leaves behind a sister, Bonnie Milia; brother, Peter Milia; sons, Charles (Pam) Blaine Jr., and Christopher (Danielle) Blaine; daughter, Cynthia (Trisha) Sobus; grandson, Nathan (Carly); granddaughter, Elizabeth (Curtis) Hayes; great-granddaughter, Amara Hayes. Charles was also survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Dolores Blaine of Ironton.

Services with Full Military Honors were handled by Coplin Funeral Home at Bismarck Church of God with Rev. Bobby Adams officiating.

