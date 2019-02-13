Try 1 month for 99¢
PARK HILLS -- Charles Blaine Sr. 76, of Ironton was born April 19, 1942, to the late Grandville and Mable Blaine. Charles passed away in his home January 30, 2019.

Charles is survived by his wife, Dolores Blaine; sons, Charles Jr. and Christopher Blaine; daughter, Cynthia Sobus; grandson, Nathan Blaine; granddaughter, Elizabeth Hayes; and a sister, Bonnie Melia.

Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, followed by Full Military Honors at Bismarck Church of God in Bismarck, Missouri, with Rev. Bobby Adams Officiating. Coplin Funeral Home of Bismarck will be in charge of arrangements.

