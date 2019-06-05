{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Charles “Butch” M. Henk of Park Hills was born July 31, 1951, in St. Louis to the late Frances and Marie (Gretch) Henk and departed this life June 4, 2019, in Park Hills at the age of 67 years. Also preceded in death by his son, Shawn Michael Henk and two brothers.

Butch is survived by his wife, Carrie (Reed) Henk; children, Jamie (Dennis) Hawkins, and Jackie (Becca) House; four grandchildren, Brittany, David, Josh, and Jessica; and sister, Vivian Wheeler. Nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Pr. Kevin Coplin officiating. Interment at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorials to Toys for Tots.

