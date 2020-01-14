DOE RUN – Charles “Charlie” Ray Skaggs of Doe Run passed away January 13, 2020, at his residence at the age of 76. He was born November 13, 1943, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Luiea and Macie (Lewis) Skaggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel LaDon Webster and his brother in law, Sam Webster.
Charlie was the Chief Engineer for Southeast Mental Health Center for over 40 years. He was a former member of the Elks Lodge of Farmington, Charlie loved breaking horses and mules, coon hunting, visiting Eminence and hanging out at his barn playing washers. He played basketball in high school for the Doe Run Wildcats and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet (Parrott) Skaggs of Doe Run, his daughters, Lisa (and husband Jeff) Sweeney of Farmington and Shana (and husband John) Hanger of Farmington, his grandchildren, Shane Sweeney, Shania Sweeney, Dylan Sarratt, Brandt Sarratt and Skylar Sweeney, his siblings, Anna (and husband Joe) Honerkamp of Fredericktown, Jim (and wife Ginny) Skaggs of De Soto, and Rick (and wife Gale) Skaggs of Oxford, Georgia, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
"Don't Get Excited" -- Charlie Skaggs
Friends may call on Wednesday, January 15 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Walker John's Childhood Cancer Foundation, 3276 Old Fredericktown Road, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.