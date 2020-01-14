{{featured_button_text}}

DOE RUN – Charles “Charlie” Ray Skaggs of Doe Run passed away January 13, 2020, at his residence at the age of 76. He was born November 13, 1943, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Luiea and Macie (Lewis) Skaggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel LaDon Webster and his brother in law, Sam Webster.

Charlie was the Chief Engineer for Southeast Mental Health Center for over 40 years. He was a former member of the Elks Lodge of Farmington, Charlie loved breaking horses and mules, coon hunting, visiting Eminence and hanging out at his barn playing washers. He played basketball in high school for the Doe Run Wildcats and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet (Parrott) Skaggs of Doe Run, his daughters, Lisa (and husband Jeff) Sweeney of Farmington and Shana (and husband John) Hanger of Farmington, his grandchildren, Shane Sweeney, Shania Sweeney, Dylan Sarratt, Brandt Sarratt and Skylar Sweeney, his siblings, Anna (and husband Joe) Honerkamp of Fredericktown, Jim (and wife Ginny) Skaggs of De Soto, and Rick (and wife Gale) Skaggs of Oxford, Georgia, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

"Don't Get Excited" -- Charlie Skaggs

Friends may call on Wednesday, January 15 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Walker John's Childhood Cancer Foundation, 3276 Old Fredericktown Road, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

