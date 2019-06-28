{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Chuck Williams, age, 68 of Terre Du Lac passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Mercy Jefferson. Chuck was born on October 25, 1950, in Potosi to the late Cylus Williams and June (Pashia) O’Hanlon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Anthony Schrum.

He retired as an electrician from the Doe Run Company after 25 years and was currently employed with Ozark Pharmacy. He served his country in the United States Navy. Chuck loved fishing, reading books and working with anything electrical. His grandson Kolton was his pride and joy.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Kim Williams; two daughters, Sam Dean and husband Jesse of Lavon, Texas; Sara Whitehead and husband James of Troy; grandson Kolton Whitehead; sister, Tina Schrum of Bonne Terre; mother-in-law, Betty Yelverton; one niece, one nephew, two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 6 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

