DESLOGE -- Denver Penberthy, 89, of Leadwood, passed away September 30, 2019, at Victorian Gardens in Eureka. He was born June 21, 1930, in Bismarck, to the late Earl and Cora (Simmons) Penberthy. Denver was a member of the First Baptist Church in Desloge. He loved being with his family, playing with his grandkids and attending church. Denver was a proud member of the United States Navy and loved to tell stories.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Genard and Vernon Penberthy.

Denver is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores Anita (Forshee) Penberthy; children, Charles Penberthy and wife Donna, Patricia McClure, Neal Penberthy and wife Kathy, Melanie Dillard and husband David; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four siblings, Ilah Jean Miller, Donald Penberthy, Beverly (Gene) Floyd and Rita Penberthy; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Friday, October 4, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Desloge from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating and the United States Navy will provide full military honors. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

