Charles Ervin

Charles L. Ervin

DESLOGE – Charles L. Ervin, age 64, of Belgrade, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 28, 1955, to the Charles E. and Madeline F. (Coker) Ervin.

Charles was baptized, confirmed and received First Communion at St. Johns Lutheran Church of Bismarck, Missouri. Charles was a member of the Boilermakers local 27 of St. Louis and a welder by trade. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Charles is survived by his parents; his son, Charles “Charlie” (Nicole) Ervin; two brothers Dennis (Theresa) Ervin and David Ervin; three sisters Judith (William) Beedie, Tina Ervin and Deborah (Don) Haefner; two grandchildren Hayden Ervin and Preston Ervin; and many other loved ones.

Charles interest were many. His passion was his Harley with over 200,000 miles he bought new.

There will be a private memorial service at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home with burial at the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

