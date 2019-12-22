{{featured_button_text}}

FERGUSON, Mo. -- Charles F. Gierse of Saint Charles, Missouri, originally of Farmington, Missouri, passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Melba Gierse; his children, Charles (Donna) Gierse, Jr. and James (Jo) Gierse; his five grandchildren; and his eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ferguson, Missouri. Memorial contributions in Charles’ name may be made to Lutheran Senior Services or to Zion Lutheran Church of Ferguson. Visit Baue.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Gierse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments