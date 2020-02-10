{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Charles Gene Black, 86, passed away February 9, 2020, at Southbrook Nursing Home. He was born at Owls Bend, near Ellington, Missouri, on May 30, 1933, to the late Charlie and Fay (Moss) Black.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years Anna Ruth (Chilton) Black; an infant son, Owen Black; and his sister Jo Ann (Ed) Grisham.

Gene enjoyed boating and camping on the Current River, playing and listening to bluegrass and country music, and visiting with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Miller, Bruce Black, Barry Black; Byron Black and wife Donna, and Lisa Black-Crawford; four grandchildren, Cody Crawford, Dillon Crawford, Amy (Mark) Rosello, Emily (Greg) Bach; five great grandchildren, Marley Rosello, Clayton, Wyatt, and Mazie Bach, and Genevieve Crawford. He is also survived by a brother, Norman (Helen) Black, nieces Laurie Black, Sandy (Bill) Robinson, and nephew Ralph Grisham.

Memorial visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at Cozean Memorial Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

