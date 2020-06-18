Charles Govreau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles B. Govreau

FARMINGTON – Charles B. Govreau, of Farmington passed away April 12, 2020, at Meridian Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois, at the age of 87. He was born on October 28, 1932, in Coffman to the late Charles and Josephine (Steevens) Govreau. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. (Grandhomme) Govreau on October 15, 2003.

Charles was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington for many years. He retired in 1998 after 34 years of service with Purcell Tire Company where he worked retreading tires.

Gardening and woodworking were some of his favorite hobbies through the years but he most enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include three sons, Joseph Govreau, and wife, Debbie of Owasso, Oklahoma, Michael Govreau, and wife, Karen of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Thomas Govreau and wife, Marian of Overland Park, Kansas; a daughter, Teresa Melton and husband, Frederick of St. Louis, Missouri. He is also survived by his only brother, Robert Govreau and wife, Mary Lou of Farmington; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long Street, Farmington, MO 63640 or the National Parkinsons Foundation, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Govreau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.