Charles Govreau

FARMINGTON – Charles B. Govreau, of Farmington passed away April 12, 2020 at Meridian Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois, at the age of 87. He was born on October 28, 1932 in Coffman to the late Charles and Josephine (Steevens) Govreau. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. (Grandhomme) Govreau on October 15, 2003.
Charles was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington for many years. He retired in 1998 after 34 years of service with Purcell Tire Company where he worked retreading tires. Gardening and woodworking were some of his favorite hobbies through the years but he most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include three sons, Joseph Govreau, and wife, Debbie of Owasso, Oklahoma, Michael Govreau, and wife, Karen of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Thomas Govreau and wife, Marian of Overland Park, Kansas; a daughter, Teresa Melton and husband, Frederick of St. Louis, Missouri. He is also survived by his only brother, Robert Govreau and wife, Mary Lou of Farmington; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
A memorial gathering and service to celebrate Charles' life will be held at a later time to be announced. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
