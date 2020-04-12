Charles Govreau
0 entries

Charles Govreau

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Govreau

FARMINGTON – Charles Govreau, 87, of Farmington, passed away April 12, 2020m in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Services are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Govreau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News