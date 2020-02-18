Charles H. Jones

FARMINGTON – Charles Jones, 62, passed away February 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born October 12, 1957, in Ironton, to the late Homer Edward and Hazel Ruth (Thompson) Jones. He is preceded in death by brother, James Jones; sister, Linda Rohde; brother-in-law Robert (Hacksaw) Rohde.

Charles is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Singer) Jones; children, Charlene (Jared) Green, Renee (Ryan) Jones, Joshua Lindsey, and Jessica Noel (Lindsey); grandchildren, Alexis, Holden, Teagan, Lance, Jordan and Mikey, Elliot, Richie, Jake and Bella; sister, Edna (Jim) Hedrick.

He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors, camping, and horseback riding. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandkids.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Cheston Pickard officiating. Burial will follow at Pendleton Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

