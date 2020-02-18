Charles H. Jones

FARMINGTON – Charles Jones, 62, passed away February 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born October 12, 1957, in Ironton, to the late Homer Edward and Hazel Ruth (Thompson) Jones. He is preceded in death by brother, James Jones; sister, Linda Rohde; brother-in-law Robert (Hacksaw) Rohde.
You have free articles remaining.
Charles is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Singer) Jones; children, Charlene (Jared) Green, Renee (Ryan) Jones, Joshua Lindsey, and Jessica Noel (Lindsey); grandchildren, Alexis, Holden, Teagan, Lance, Jordan and Mikey, Elliot, Richie, Jake and Bella; sister, Edna (Jim) Hedrick.
He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors, camping, and horseback riding. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandkids.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Cheston Pickard officiating. Burial will follow at Pendleton Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.