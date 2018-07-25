Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BONNE TERRE -- Charles Lee Hoeft of Bonne Terre was born November 15, 1940, in St. Louis, to Charles and Rita (nee Miller) Hoeft, and entered into rest, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at St. Anthony in St. Louis, at the age of 77 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sibling Maggie Alexander.

He is survived by: Son, Daniel (Deborah) Hoeft; stepdaughter, Lynn (Randy) Eager; two grandchildren, Justin (Lisa) Hoeft and Jacob (Becca) Hoeft; seven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Maryann Lewis, David (Peggy) Hoeft, Susan (Mike) Sweeny, Gary (Linda) Hoeft and Robert (Judy) Hoeft; and many other family and friends.

Charles was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a union auto worker and a member of the NRA. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, cruising, vacations (visited The Great Wall of China) socializing with friends, target shooting and a gun advocate. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bonne Terre. Graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary at St. Francois Cemetery, 6776 Vo Tech Road, Bonne Terre. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.

Celebrate
the life of: Charles Hoeft
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments