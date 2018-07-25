BONNE TERRE -- Charles Lee Hoeft of Bonne Terre was born November 15, 1940, in St. Louis, to Charles and Rita (nee Miller) Hoeft, and entered into rest, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at St. Anthony in St. Louis, at the age of 77 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sibling Maggie Alexander.
He is survived by: Son, Daniel (Deborah) Hoeft; stepdaughter, Lynn (Randy) Eager; two grandchildren, Justin (Lisa) Hoeft and Jacob (Becca) Hoeft; seven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Maryann Lewis, David (Peggy) Hoeft, Susan (Mike) Sweeny, Gary (Linda) Hoeft and Robert (Judy) Hoeft; and many other family and friends.
Charles was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a union auto worker and a member of the NRA. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, cruising, vacations (visited The Great Wall of China) socializing with friends, target shooting and a gun advocate. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bonne Terre. Graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary at St. Francois Cemetery, 6776 Vo Tech Road, Bonne Terre. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.