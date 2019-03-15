Try 3 months for $3
BONNE TERRE -- Mark Stewart, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence. Mark was born January 31, 1947, to the late Oland and Mona Lea (Wright) Stewart in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Janet (Dragojevich) Stewart and brother, Jeff Stewart.

Arrangements are private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

