Charles Nathan Smith
PARK HILLS – Charles Nathan Smith of Farmington, Missouri was born on January 17, 1948, in St. Louis Missouri to the late Charles “Taze” Smith and Bonnie (Glass) Smith. Charles passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 75 years 3 months 22 days. Charles enjoyed his time fishing, reading, and mowing, he loved history and family getting together, and just being with friends and family. Charles was born-again while reading 1 John 5:9-13 in 1986. He was baptized at Esther Church of the Nazarene in 1986. Charles married Donna, March 19, 1988, at Esther Church of the Nazarene, they were married for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Taze and Bonnie Smith
He is is survived by his wife, Donna Smith; son, Matthew Smith; daughter, Sonja Das (Trilo Das) and children, Carmen, Gabriella, and Katrina; son, Martin Winslow, (Amy) and children, Noah, Anna, Emma, Laura, and Nati; daughter, Amy Nations and children, Aden, and Lillian; son, Michael Winslow (Treva) and children, Mazie Rudolph (Kyle); son, Dustin Winslow (Cherith) and great grandchild, Asaph; son, John Winslow (Cindy) and children, David (Alexandria) and Samantha (Zeus), Hanna, Kyle (Michaela), Beau (Athena) and great-grandchidren, Peyton, Carson, and Violette.
Visitation will be held 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre, Missouri, with Pastor Martin Winslow officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington, Missouri. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethlehem Christian Academy, PO Box 483, West Plains, MO 65775. BCAMinistries.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri.
