Charles Pinkston

FARMINGTON -- Charles Norman Pinkston, 89, of Farmington passed away February 27, 202, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He was born October 9, 1930, in Flat River, Missouri. Charles proudly served his county in the United States Air Force and was also a member of the United Auto Workers Union.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ethel (Archambo) Pinkston; four brothers, Bryant, Lynn, Fred, and Bud Pinkston; two sisters, Jean Gifford and Jane Vaught.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Gwendola Fay (Weiler) Pinkston; one son, Charles “Dennis” Pinkston and wife Christina; two grandchildren, Katie Annis and husband Greg, Adam Pinkston and wife Krystale; one great-grandson, Liam Annis; two brothers, Ernie Pinkston and wife Rose, Tom Pinkston and wife Violet.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Pastor Bob Webb officiating. Inurnment will follow at Little Vine Cemetery with full Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

