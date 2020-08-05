You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Roney
Charles Roney

Charles Glen Roney

DESLOGE – Glen Roney, 80, of Leadwood, passed away August 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are pending at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

