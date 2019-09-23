{{featured_button_text}}
BONNE TERRE -- Charles W. Smith of Valle Mines passed away on September 21, 2019, at his residence in Farmington. He was born on March 16, 1941, in New Madrid, Missouri, to the late William Edward and Bernice Irene (Brewer) Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Marie (Clark) Smith.

He is survived by his children Tony Smith (Nicole) and Suzy Jennings (Jon). Also survived by a granddaughter Zoe Carly Punches (Graham).

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Don Blum officiating. Burial will be in the Bonne Terre Cemetery. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

