POTOSI -- Charlie Rae Harbison, the perfect combination of Princess and Warrior, joined the Angels in Heaven Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by her family having reached seven years of age. Charlie was born June 4, 2012 in Festus, Missouri, a daughter to Keith and Cynde (Smith) Harbison. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. Charlie was a first-grade student at Valley R-VI in Caledonia. She had a captivating smile that would make even the hardest of days seem brighter. Her unwavering strength and bravery were an inspiration to all. Charlie loved hard and was loved even harder.

Charlie is survived by her dad and mom, Keith and Cynde Harbison; brother, Hayden Todd; paternal grandparents, Gary and Karen Harbison; maternal grandparents, Mari and Kendall Stout, Ric and Jami Smith; great-grandparents, Jack and Selma Akers; aunts and uncles, Chad and Jennefer Marler, Steven and Holly Smith, Brian Smith, Erin and Brian Williams; special aunt and cousins, Cindy Akers, Phil and Jamey Ruess, Whitney Marler, Korban and Kinsley Smith, and Mason Williams; special friends, Korbin, Kassidy, Kinsley, and Austin; also surviving are many extended family members and loving friends.

Charlie is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Andy and Thelma Smith, Charlie and Gerri Ikemeier, and Jeff and Beulah Harbison.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Potosi.

A funeral service to honor Charlie will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, held at First Baptist Church of Potosi. Interment will be held following the service at Belgrade Methodist Cemetery in Belgrade, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Children’s Discovery Institute to help fund McDonnell Pediatric Cancer Center. If you would like to learn more about joining those who support this important mission, please contact Julie McCausland-Richey at St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation, 314.454.2231 or 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 160, St. Louis, MO 63110. Donations may also be made online at www.childrensdiscovery.org. Memorial envelops can be picked up from DeClue Funeral Home.

All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.

