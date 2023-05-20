Charlotte Maxine Abney

POTOSI – Charlotte Maxine Abney was born May 9, 1936, to the late Grayfer Abney and Isla nee Evans Abney in the town of Courtois, Missouri.

Retired school teacher, counselor, and librarian, Charlotte Maxine Abney's love of life didn't come to an end with her death. Charlotte passed away on April 30, 2023 at the age of 86 after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer; surrounded by loved ones who will continue to live life to the fullest in Charlotte's honor.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Pauline; brother-in-law, James Merideth Sr.; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

She is survived by her loving sister, Freda Mae Merideth; niece, Rene Merideth of Los Angeles; nephew, James T Merideth Jr. and his wife Kim of Columbia South Carolina; great-nephews, Quang Merideth, and James T Merideth III; great-niece, Jaimie Marie Merideth; uncle, Dale Evans and his wife Katie; and Devound Abney – playmate and friend from childhood.

Charlotte's first big life event was surviving the sleeping sickness at the young age of 2. Survival meant relearning basic skills. God had a great plan for Charlotte when she survived, she grew to love reading and learning. As a child her favorite activities were climbing a tree with a book in hand and sitting on a branch reading for hours. At bedtime, Charlotte could be found under the bed covers with a flashlight reading a book. Her favorite reads during her life were poetry and her bible.

Charlotte earned a BS in Education and an MS in Guidance and Counseling at Missouri State University in Springfield. She began her teaching career at Grandview School in Jefferson County. She finished her career at Bismarck R-5 in St. Francois County. She taught Junior High and Elementary grades as well as working as a Counselor and Librarian. Her heart was always 100% for the children and she loved all her years with all of her students. Some students kept in touch with her until the end.

Charlotte was also a teacher for her Sunday School class bible study and bible school. She was very active in her home church at Bismarck United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to thank DeClue Funeral Home, Pastor Beth Allen, Singer Camille Nations, Musicians Pam Ruffins and Don Faulkner, the Pallbearers – Jaimie Merideth, Rene Merideth, John Blackwell, Brandon Blackwell, Joe Snyder, Laura Keenan, and all of the love and support from all of our friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation will continue Sunday, May 21 at Bismarck United Methodist Church from 12 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 2 p.m. Please wear something purple. Flowers will be welcome and if you wish to make a memorial in Charlotte's name please make it to the Bismarck United Methodist Church in care of DeClue Funeral Home 301 East High Street, Potosi, MO 63664. Interment will follow the funeral service at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery by her parents and sister. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have served the family and friends of Ms. Charlotte Abney.