Cheryl Ann White

DESLOGE -- Cheryl White, 73, of Park Hills, passed away March 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born May 4, 1946, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph and Lorna (Cunha) Farias. When she was able, she attended the Assembly of God Church in Frankclay. Cheryl enjoyed cooking, but most of all, being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Joseph Farias and Joan Stanley.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 48 years, Freddie White; son, Tommy Gene White and wife Christine; grandchildren, Crystal Dawn and Tommy Gene White, Jr. “TJ”; siblings, Steve Farias, Elain Cook, Darlene Medeiros, and Doris Alex; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Leslie Dunn will be officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Memorials may be directed to the Life Center for Independent Living in Farmington. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

