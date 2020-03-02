BONNE TERRE – Christine L. Lucas, of St. Charles, age 81, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born to the late George W. and Gertrude (Miller) Lucas in Bliss, Missouri.

In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her siblings, Marge Wilburn, Grover Lucas, Emie Lucas, Vivian Dickenson, Frank Lucas, Leonard “Pete” Lucas, Hilda Sebastian, Sylvia Huskey, and special friend, Pat Larson.

Christine is survived by her sister, Charlene Huskey, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church in Bonne Terre from 8:30 a.m. until service time of 10 a.m. with Pastor Larry Allison officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

