GRANITE CITY, Ill. -- Christopher David Duckworth 47, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away December 24, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, Illinois. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

