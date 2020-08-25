Christopher Hampton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher ‘Chris' Jacob Hampton

PARK HILLS – Christopher “Chris” Jacob Hampton, of Park Hills, passed away unexpectedly August 23, 2020, at his residence at the age of 47. Chris was born on July 21, 1973, in Farmington, Missouri, to Shirley “Jean” (Jacobs) Hampton and the late Donald Lee Hampton. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Tom Hampton, Gary Hampton, and Donna Hampton.

Chris married his soulmate, Mandie (Bock) Hampton on May 12, 2018, who survives in the home. On August 28, 2014, Chris became the father of Gracie May Hampton whom he adores. Survivors include his mother, Shirley “Jean” Hampton of Doe Run, his in-laws, Craig and Pat Chailland of Park Hills, stepchildren, Dakota Cummings and Kayla (Austin) Ely of Farmington, his sister in law, Diane Hampton, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his special canine companion, Jax. In addition, Chris was grateful to carry the title of “Pop” to Remington Cooper Ely and Colt Reid Ely.